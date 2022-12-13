Centre take on ST quota hike after disposal of cases by SC: Union minister 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as the State government is implementing the 10 per cent reservations for STs in the ongoing recruitment, Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda said in Lok Sabha that the Centre would proceed on the ST Reservation Bill-2017 received from the Telangana government only after the pending cases concerning the issue were cleared in the Supreme Court.

In reply to a question raised by TRS MPs G Ranjith Reddy and Kavitha Malothu, Arjun Munda said that the Telangana government’s Bill proposed to increase the ST reservation from six to 1o per cent would be processed only after the disposal of court cases.

When the MPs asked whether the Central government received any proposal from the Telangana government for approval to the increased ST reservation, the Union minister said: “The Telangana Backward Classes, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Reservation of seats in Educational Institutions and of Appointments or posts in the Services under the State) Bill, 2017 has been received in the Ministry of Home Affairs. It has been submitted by the Ministry of Home Affairs that the Bill may be processed after disposal of court cases on the subject of reservation pending in the Supreme Court of India.”

It may be recalled here that the State government increased the ST reservation to 10 per cent from October 1, 2022 through a GO. Later, the State government also amended the subordinate service rules through another GO. It is implementing the 10 per cent reservations for STs in the ongoing recruitment process in various departments.

