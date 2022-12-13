Home States Telangana

Centre take on ST quota hike after disposal of cases by SC: Union minister 

It is implementing the 10 per cent reservations for STs in the ongoing recruitment process in various departments.

Published: 13th December 2022 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2022 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda

Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as the State government is implementing the 10 per cent reservations for STs in the ongoing recruitment, Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda said in Lok Sabha that the Centre would proceed on the ST Reservation Bill-2017 received from the Telangana government only after the pending cases concerning the issue were cleared in the Supreme Court. 

In reply to a question raised by TRS MPs G Ranjith Reddy and Kavitha Malothu, Arjun Munda said that the Telangana government’s Bill proposed to increase the ST reservation from six to 1o per cent would be processed only after the disposal of court cases.

When the MPs asked whether the Central government received any proposal from the Telangana government for approval to the increased ST reservation, the Union minister said: “The Telangana Backward Classes, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Reservation of seats in Educational Institutions and of Appointments or posts in the Services under the State) Bill, 2017 has been received in the Ministry of Home Affairs. It has been submitted by the Ministry of Home Affairs that the Bill may be processed after disposal of court cases on the subject of reservation pending in the Supreme Court of India.”

It may be recalled here that the State government increased the ST reservation to 10 per cent from October 1, 2022 through a GO. Later, the State government also amended the subordinate service rules through another GO. It is implementing the 10 per cent reservations for STs in the ongoing recruitment process in various departments.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Bhupendra Patel took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for a second straight term in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Bhupendra Patel takes oath as Chief Minister of Gujarat for second term
Congress leader & former minister Raja Pateria speaking to a gathering. (Photo | Twitter, Shehzad_Ind)
MP: Congress leader calls for 'killing' PM Modi to save Constitution; govt orders FIR
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Ink attack on Maha minister: Police to summon TV journalist again during probe
ustice Dipankar Datta takes oath as Judge of the Supreme Court of India during a ceremony, in New Delhi. (Photo |PTI)
Justice Dipankar Datta sworn in as Supreme Court judge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp