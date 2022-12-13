Centre to lay optical fibre cables between Telangana, Karnataka

Sunny Baski By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major move that will facilitate smooth rollout of 5G network, the Central government has decided to lay optical fibre cables between Telangana and Karnataka to provide high-speed internet connectivity not just in cities and towns but also in remote villages.

The National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML) has been entrusted with the responsibility of laying 500 km of optic fibre cables from Hyderabad to Bengaluru. Optic fibre is the preferred medium for existing wireless backhaul networks.

Post pandemic, the demand for internet and its speed have accelerated, wherein optic fiber networks became a key for 5G technology. Telecom operators are in the race to upgrade the digital infrastructure to cater to the growing needs of the internet users.

Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said that in line with PM Gati Shakti initiative, NHLML, a fully owned SPV of NHAI formed under the guidance of MoRT&H has undertaken the development of digital infrastructure (Optical Fiber Cables) across the country, “starting with the flagship Delhi-Mumbai Expressway (~1370 kms) and Hyderabad-Bangalore corridor (~500 kms).

“This initiative will empower the government to provide internet connectivity to not only major towns and cities but also to remote locations and far-flung areas, and significantly boost 5G rollout across the nation,” Gadkari posted on Twitter.

Earlier, Jio launched its 5G services in Hyderabad and offered customers internet speed from 500 Mbps to 1 Gbps on smartphones. Its 5G architecture is not dependent on the 4G network and has a mix of spectrum across 700 MHz, 3500 MHz, and 26 GHz bands.

According to JLL, the commercial rollout of the 5G has the potential to increase the median download speeds by 10 times as compared to the existing 4G network. The high download speeds and low latency is expected to open up new services for consumers like home broadband, enhanced video, online gaming and augmented/virtual reality services.

The 5G will lead to data generated by many digitally enabled devices or ‘smart devices’ from major consumer goods to industrial applications. This is expected to lead to exponential growth in data generation and consequent growth of data centres.

