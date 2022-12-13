Home States Telangana

CPI to play key role in forming govts: Kunamneni

Sambasiva Rao said the CPI would play a key role in forming governments across the country.

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: State secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI) Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao on Monday criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Union government while claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been selling public entities at cheap to corporates. He added that such decisions by the Centre were affecting people across the country.

Speaking at a party meeting in Khammam, he said steps are being taken to strengthen the CPI in 119 Assembly segments across the State. An action plan is being prepared as part of the same and village-level party committees will be set up to take stock of people’s issues and view about the party, he added. 

While claiming that the prime minister is only supporting big companies and neglecting the common resident of the nation, he said the BJP has destroyed the agriculture sector and farmers have now become labourers. He also mentioned that incidents of communal violence and riots have increased since the saffron party assumed power in the Centre. 

Sambasiva Rao said the CPI would play a key role in forming governments across the country. He added that the party would stage protests in front of the offices of Collectors and MROs across the State from Wednesday demanding that the government resolve the issues of poor people.

