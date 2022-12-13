Home States Telangana

Haritha Haram significantly increased green cover: Minister Jagadish Reddy

He was speaking at the launch of a day-long mega plantation drive in Nalgonda, under which the authorities were planning to plant one lakh saplings.

Telangana Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: State Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy said on Monday that the government’s Haritha Haram programme had significantly increased the green cover across the State. He said at the time of the formation of Telangana State in 2014, Nalgonda town had only 17% green cover. “In 2022-23, the total vegetation in the town crossed 23%. 

He was speaking at the launch of a day-long mega plantation drive in Nalgonda, under which the authorities were planning to plant one lakh saplings. The minister planted the first sapling on the median of Devarakonda road.

The minister said that in the year 2015 alone, the authorities planted 12,15,936 saplings in Nalgonda town. Since then more than 15.5 lakh saplings were planted at different places in the town, he added.

