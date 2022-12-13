HC happy with police measures in ensuring safety of schoolkids

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has recently closed a writ petition seeking a direction to the Home Department and six other authorities to issue necessary guidelines to provide a safe environment for school children in order to avoid any unfortunate incident in the future. A division bench comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice CV Bhaskara Reddy ordered that the Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Hyderabad, and officials from the Hyderabad Police Commissionerate (Traffic) continue their efforts to protect the safety and security of schoolchildren.

N Hanumantha Rao of Secunderabad filed a writ petition in 2006 following the tragic death of the petitioner’s four-and-a-half-year-old daughter Rithika on August 11, 2005 in front of St Ann’s High School in Secunderabad. The petitioner’s daughter attended school, and the accident occurred as a group of kids, including the petitioner’s daughter, were crossing the major road in front of the school. A truck which was being driven recklessly and negligently ran over the pupils, resulting in the tragic loss of the petitioner’s daughter.

The Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Hyderabad, filed a counter-affidavit stating that he convened a meeting at Goshamahal Police Stadium with all the correspondents of schools in Hyderabad and Secunderabad, as well as with officials from the School Education Department, and resolved to allow vehicles carrying school children inside the school premises wherever adequate space is available for dropping and picking up children.

It was also decided that no more than six students may be transported in a school auto. The other decisions included inviting traffic authorities to parent-teacher association meetings and resolving concerns involving schools and students on the spot. Also, it was decided that signs would be put up and ensure that there are zebra crossings in school zones.

It was also agreed that there would be security guards to protect children while crossing the street at the start and the end of the school day. Introducing a one-way system in specific school zones where there are high concerns for both student safety and traffic movement was another step.

After reviewing the thorough affidavit produced by the Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Hyderabad, and directing the Traffic Police to continue their efforts to ensure the safety and security of schoolchildren, the writ petition was dropped.

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has recently closed a writ petition seeking a direction to the Home Department and six other authorities to issue necessary guidelines to provide a safe environment for school children in order to avoid any unfortunate incident in the future. A division bench comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice CV Bhaskara Reddy ordered that the Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Hyderabad, and officials from the Hyderabad Police Commissionerate (Traffic) continue their efforts to protect the safety and security of schoolchildren. N Hanumantha Rao of Secunderabad filed a writ petition in 2006 following the tragic death of the petitioner’s four-and-a-half-year-old daughter Rithika on August 11, 2005 in front of St Ann’s High School in Secunderabad. The petitioner’s daughter attended school, and the accident occurred as a group of kids, including the petitioner’s daughter, were crossing the major road in front of the school. A truck which was being driven recklessly and negligently ran over the pupils, resulting in the tragic loss of the petitioner’s daughter. The Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Hyderabad, filed a counter-affidavit stating that he convened a meeting at Goshamahal Police Stadium with all the correspondents of schools in Hyderabad and Secunderabad, as well as with officials from the School Education Department, and resolved to allow vehicles carrying school children inside the school premises wherever adequate space is available for dropping and picking up children. It was also decided that no more than six students may be transported in a school auto. The other decisions included inviting traffic authorities to parent-teacher association meetings and resolving concerns involving schools and students on the spot. Also, it was decided that signs would be put up and ensure that there are zebra crossings in school zones. It was also agreed that there would be security guards to protect children while crossing the street at the start and the end of the school day. Introducing a one-way system in specific school zones where there are high concerns for both student safety and traffic movement was another step. After reviewing the thorough affidavit produced by the Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Hyderabad, and directing the Traffic Police to continue their efforts to ensure the safety and security of schoolchildren, the writ petition was dropped.