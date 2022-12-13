Home States Telangana

Make a run against child sexual abuse: Jonty Rhodes

All the billion people in the country must make this one run — by educating and creating awareness among children about good and bad touch.

Published: 13th December 2022 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2022 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

Jonty Rhodes. (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes seems to have made a life-long connection with India, for he named his daughter ‘India Jeanne Rhodes’. He is now fighting against child sexual abuse (CSA). Using cricket metaphors, he said that all Indians must make a run to win the battle against child abuse at a press meet held by Young Indians — a movement for Indian youth to converge, lead, co-create and influence India’s future — at Taj Deccan in Hyderabad on Monday.

“It’s a run that matters. All the billion people in the country must make this one run — by educating and creating awareness among children about good and bad touch. We all must do it together,” Jonty said.

The legendary cricketer is supporting a project by the Young Indians, ‘MASOOM’, which was conceived to keep children safe by creating awareness about safety among children, parents and other stakeholders. “I adore children, I love this country, and I can’t stand anything that makes them uncomfortable,” he added. 

“As a father, it is disheartening to see that almost 50 per cent of child abuse cases are unreported and 65 per cent of CSA (child sexual absue) cases involve family members, relatives and figures of authority,” he said. “These figures are an utter shame and scary as the fact is that most cases go unreported. It’s not just in India. It is a global concern prevalent in my hometown in South Africa too,” Jonty added. “Nobody has the right to make any child uncomfortable and play with their innocence,” the former cricketer said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Child sexual abuse Jonty Rhodes
India Matters
Bhupendra Patel took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for a second straight term in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Bhupendra Patel takes oath as Chief Minister of Gujarat for second term
Congress leader & former minister Raja Pateria speaking to a gathering. (Photo | Twitter, Shehzad_Ind)
MP: Congress leader calls for 'killing' PM Modi to save Constitution; govt orders FIR
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Ink attack on Maha minister: Police to summon TV journalist again during probe
ustice Dipankar Datta takes oath as Judge of the Supreme Court of India during a ceremony, in New Delhi. (Photo |PTI)
Justice Dipankar Datta sworn in as Supreme Court judge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp