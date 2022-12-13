Telangana women strong and fearless, says Kavitha

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after she was examined by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials over her links to the accused in the Delhi liquor scam, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha said women from Telangana are strong and won’t back down at the first sign of intimidation. She said her non-profit organisation, Telangana Jagruthi (TJ), would continue working for the people as it has since the inception of the State.

Addressing the TJ state committee meeting on Monday, Kavitha said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was attacking those who were exposing its failures. “The BJP is individually targeting those who point out its failures. They are spreading false propaganda on the pretence of leaks to damage their personal image,” she remarked.

Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi chief K Chandrasekhar Rao arrives in New Delhi on Monday. He is expected to perform ‘Rajasyamala Yagam’ on Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of the party office’s inauguration in the national capital

Alleging that the fourth estate of democracy, media, has now become a private estate, Kavitha criticised media houses for praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi by claiming that Eknath Shinde’s appointment as Maharashtra Chief Minister was a master-stroke.

The BRS leader alleged that the Centre had discontinued fellowships of many students, which led to protests. The MLC recalled that the State government resolved the issue at IIIT-Basara smoothly. “However, whoever speaks against them (BJP), an agency will speak to them,” she added. Kavitha mentioned that TJ would enter the national arena and work for the welfare of people across the country.

People suffering due to ‘undemocratic rule’ of BJP, says Kavitha

Kavitha said TJ members were working in 18 countries across the globe to introduce Bathukamma and spread the culture of Telangana. She said there is a need for the expansion of TJ as people were suffering due to BJP’s ‘undemocratic rule’.

The saffron party, she said, was trying to destroy the independence and federal nature of States by harassing them using ‘unconstitutional’ methods.

State Libraries chairman Ayachitam Sridhar, Telangana State Foods Corporation chairman and TJ vice-president M Rajiv Sagar, general secretary Naveen Aachari and other prominent personalities such as Devi Prasad and Desapati Srinivas also participated in the meeting.

Jagruthi to go national

Sources said TJ will offer services across the nation. In about 20 days, the organisation will hold an executive committee meeting to appoint new committees for several States as well as Telangana, they added. The sources mentioned that Bharat Jagruthi was started a year ago and that it would work alongside BRS for the welfare and development of the nation.

HYDERABAD: A day after she was examined by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials over her links to the accused in the Delhi liquor scam, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha said women from Telangana are strong and won’t back down at the first sign of intimidation. She said her non-profit organisation, Telangana Jagruthi (TJ), would continue working for the people as it has since the inception of the State. Addressing the TJ state committee meeting on Monday, Kavitha said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was attacking those who were exposing its failures. “The BJP is individually targeting those who point out its failures. They are spreading false propaganda on the pretence of leaks to damage their personal image,” she remarked. Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi chief K Chandrasekhar Rao arrives in New Delhi on Monday. He is expected to perform ‘Rajasyamala Yagam’ on Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of the party office’s inauguration in the national capital Alleging that the fourth estate of democracy, media, has now become a private estate, Kavitha criticised media houses for praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi by claiming that Eknath Shinde’s appointment as Maharashtra Chief Minister was a master-stroke. The BRS leader alleged that the Centre had discontinued fellowships of many students, which led to protests. The MLC recalled that the State government resolved the issue at IIIT-Basara smoothly. “However, whoever speaks against them (BJP), an agency will speak to them,” she added. Kavitha mentioned that TJ would enter the national arena and work for the welfare of people across the country. People suffering due to ‘undemocratic rule’ of BJP, says Kavitha Kavitha said TJ members were working in 18 countries across the globe to introduce Bathukamma and spread the culture of Telangana. She said there is a need for the expansion of TJ as people were suffering due to BJP’s ‘undemocratic rule’. The saffron party, she said, was trying to destroy the independence and federal nature of States by harassing them using ‘unconstitutional’ methods. State Libraries chairman Ayachitam Sridhar, Telangana State Foods Corporation chairman and TJ vice-president M Rajiv Sagar, general secretary Naveen Aachari and other prominent personalities such as Devi Prasad and Desapati Srinivas also participated in the meeting. Jagruthi to go national Sources said TJ will offer services across the nation. In about 20 days, the organisation will hold an executive committee meeting to appoint new committees for several States as well as Telangana, they added. The sources mentioned that Bharat Jagruthi was started a year ago and that it would work alongside BRS for the welfare and development of the nation.