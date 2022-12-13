University of Hyderabad professor on Central govt’s health think tank

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A faculty of University of Hyderabad (UoH) has been appointed to the governing body of the National Institute of Health and Family Welfare (NIHFW), a ‘think tank’ for the promotion of public health programmes in the country.

Prof BR Shamanna of UoH School of Medical Sciences was nominated by the Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya as an eminent person for a period of three years.

Prof Shamanna started the master’s and PhD programme in Public Health at the School of Medical Sciences in 2013. Professionally, he is a medical doctor with triple doctoral degrees in Community Medicine, Maternal and Child Health and Social and Preventive Medicine and has a master’s degree from the University of London.

He has been associated with UNICEF, WHO and various State governments and institutions in education, research and policy advocacy in various capacities during his 27-year-old career. The current role provides him an opportunity to provide key inputs for the development of health policies and programmes at the national level.



