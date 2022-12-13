Home States Telangana

YSRC leaders being prodded by KCR on unified AP call: Bandi

Sanjay ridiculed the CM for making preparations to conduct Raja Shyamala Yagam at Delhi to come to power.

Published: 13th December 2022 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2022 04:48 AM   |  A+A-

Bandi Sanjay Kumar

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo)

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL : BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has alleged that Andhra YSRCP leaders were raking up Samaikya Andhra movement again as part of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s strategy to inflame passions in Telangana against AP and win the next election. “People know KCR’s political game and will not be carried away,” he said.

Speaking at a whistle-stop meeting during his Praja Sangrama Yatra in the district on Monday, the BJP leader said that KCR is known for his “diversionary politics” to shift people’s attention from the issues that cause inconvenience to him. He said Rao was dishing out a web of lies that it was because of his effort that Telangana had materialised. “The State came into being after 1,400 youths laid down their lives,” he said.

Sanjay ridiculed the CM for making preparations to conduct Raja Shyamala Yagam at Delhi to come to power. “KCR’s entire family is mired in corruption. People are suffering because of his rule. Now he is going to Delhi to perform a yagam. His efforts will not bear fruit this time,” Sanjay insisted. 

