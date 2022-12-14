Adilabad district court orders lower court to probe role of police

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Principal district & sessions court judge RM Sunitha ordered the lower court to complete in three months the trial of the alleged encounter in which top Maoist leader Cherukuri Rajkumar alias Azad and journalist Hemachandra Pandey were killed on July 1, 2010 in the Sarkapelli forest area of Wankidi mandal.The judge said that the trial must be completed within three months to establish whether or not it was a case of extra-judicial killing.

Defence counsel Raheem said that the family members of the two slain men had lodged a private complaint against some police personnel alleging their involvement in the case at the district munsif court, but it was dismissed.

Subsequently, they approached the Telangana High Court, which directed the district court to look into the case. The district court has now ordered the lower court to conduct the trial of the 29 accused police personnel.

It may be recalled that Azad’s wife Padma had alleged that the police arrested him and the journalist and killed them in a fake encounter after subjecting the two to custodial torture.

PARLIAMENT PANEL SUMMONS DELHI AIRPORT CEO OVER CHAOS

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture on Tuesday summoned Delhi International Airport Ltd CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar on December 15 to take up the issue of congestion at the airport

