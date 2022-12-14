Home States Telangana

BRS shining, NDA doesn’t have friends left: Kavitha

Telangana Jagruthi will awaken youth across the country, says MLC

Published: 14th December 2022 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2022 04:38 AM   |  A+A-

TRS MLC K Kavitha. (File Photo)

TRS MLC K Kavitha. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Describing the BRS as an alternative to the BJP that would unite all anti-BJP forces across the country, MLC K Kavitha on Tuesday said that NDA does not have any friends across the country, whereas pink party has candidates in all States.

In a chit chat with media persons at her residence in Hyderabad, Kavitha said that the BRS will soon start seeing an influx of leaders from across the country. Asked if the change of name from TRS to BRS would have any impact on the party’s prospects, she said: “It doesn’t matter if it is called TRS or BRS... It’s KCR who is in the hearts of the people of Telangana. It was KCR who started the statehood movement when no one dared to speak about Telangana.”

Saffron parrots
Describing the TDP, KA Paul, YS Sharmila and RS Praveen Kumar as “saffron parrots and orange arrows” deployed by the BJP to work against the BRS, she said that after the announcement of BRS, brains of saffron party leaders were damaged. “When anyone speaks about culture, the BJP calls them Urban Naxalites,” the MLC said.

She said that the people of Telangana will thrash the BJP at the right time. “Did they (BJP leaders) not mock Mamata Banerjee before West Bengal elections? The people showed them their true place,” Kavitha said.“BJP is facing anti-incumbency in all States and the Central government is misusing investigation agencies to raid political opponents,” she added.

Plans for Telangana Jagruthi
Asked if she has plans to expand Telangana Jagruthi, she said that Bharat Jagruthi was already registered and will function as per the cultures and traditions of individual States.“The main aim of Bharat Jagruthi is to awaken the youth of the country,” she added.Asked if she would contest from Nizamabad, Kavitha said: “I will contest from any seat KCR tells me to. However, I will campaign against BJP leader Dharmapuri Arvind in whichever constituency he contests from.”

Criticising Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman, Kavitha said that the former should speak about the depreciation of the Rupee instead of commenting on Hindi skills of leaders. “As Finance Minister, she has blocked central funds due to Telangana. Sitaraman also blocked the Turmeric Board and Spice Board in Nizamabad which was almost finalised when I was the MP,” Kavitha said.

Insult to women
Reacting sharply to Sanjay’s comment that she did disco in the name of Bathukamma festivities, Kavitha lashed out at the Karimnagar MP, saying that his comments were painful and an insult to women.
“From (Prime Minister Nar-endra) Modi to Bandi, BJP leaders are insulting women. With his comments, Sanjay not only insulted women, he also insulted Bathukamma,” she alleged.

“People who are scared to play Bathukamma are now insulting the festival. It took 12 years of concerted efforts to popularise the festival the world over, and the result was that it was displayed on the Burj Khalifa,” the MLC said.

She also said that there would be no impact of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra. “Congress candidate lost the deposit in Munugode despite the election being held at a time when Rahul Gandhi was in the State,” she reminded.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha over demand for debate on Chinese border attack
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Don't mention again and again: SC refuses submissions seeking early setting up of bench to hear Bilkis' plea
Jharkhand Congress MLA Mamta Devi (Photo | Jharkhand Congress Youth @ Facebook)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Mamta Devi, 12 others sentenced five-year jail in 2016 firing case
Udhayanidhi Stalin (Express Illustations)
Udhayanidhi's elevation triggers 'Sunrise vs Sonrise' debate in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp