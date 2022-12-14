BRS shining, NDA doesn’t have friends left: Kavitha

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Describing the BRS as an alternative to the BJP that would unite all anti-BJP forces across the country, MLC K Kavitha on Tuesday said that NDA does not have any friends across the country, whereas pink party has candidates in all States.

In a chit chat with media persons at her residence in Hyderabad, Kavitha said that the BRS will soon start seeing an influx of leaders from across the country. Asked if the change of name from TRS to BRS would have any impact on the party’s prospects, she said: “It doesn’t matter if it is called TRS or BRS... It’s KCR who is in the hearts of the people of Telangana. It was KCR who started the statehood movement when no one dared to speak about Telangana.”

Saffron parrots

Describing the TDP, KA Paul, YS Sharmila and RS Praveen Kumar as “saffron parrots and orange arrows” deployed by the BJP to work against the BRS, she said that after the announcement of BRS, brains of saffron party leaders were damaged. “When anyone speaks about culture, the BJP calls them Urban Naxalites,” the MLC said.

She said that the people of Telangana will thrash the BJP at the right time. “Did they (BJP leaders) not mock Mamata Banerjee before West Bengal elections? The people showed them their true place,” Kavitha said.“BJP is facing anti-incumbency in all States and the Central government is misusing investigation agencies to raid political opponents,” she added.

Plans for Telangana Jagruthi

Asked if she has plans to expand Telangana Jagruthi, she said that Bharat Jagruthi was already registered and will function as per the cultures and traditions of individual States.“The main aim of Bharat Jagruthi is to awaken the youth of the country,” she added.Asked if she would contest from Nizamabad, Kavitha said: “I will contest from any seat KCR tells me to. However, I will campaign against BJP leader Dharmapuri Arvind in whichever constituency he contests from.”

Criticising Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman, Kavitha said that the former should speak about the depreciation of the Rupee instead of commenting on Hindi skills of leaders. “As Finance Minister, she has blocked central funds due to Telangana. Sitaraman also blocked the Turmeric Board and Spice Board in Nizamabad which was almost finalised when I was the MP,” Kavitha said.

Insult to women

Reacting sharply to Sanjay’s comment that she did disco in the name of Bathukamma festivities, Kavitha lashed out at the Karimnagar MP, saying that his comments were painful and an insult to women.

“From (Prime Minister Nar-endra) Modi to Bandi, BJP leaders are insulting women. With his comments, Sanjay not only insulted women, he also insulted Bathukamma,” she alleged.

“People who are scared to play Bathukamma are now insulting the festival. It took 12 years of concerted efforts to popularise the festival the world over, and the result was that it was displayed on the Burj Khalifa,” the MLC said.

She also said that there would be no impact of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra. “Congress candidate lost the deposit in Munugode despite the election being held at a time when Rahul Gandhi was in the State,” she reminded.

HYDERABAD: Describing the BRS as an alternative to the BJP that would unite all anti-BJP forces across the country, MLC K Kavitha on Tuesday said that NDA does not have any friends across the country, whereas pink party has candidates in all States. In a chit chat with media persons at her residence in Hyderabad, Kavitha said that the BRS will soon start seeing an influx of leaders from across the country. Asked if the change of name from TRS to BRS would have any impact on the party’s prospects, she said: “It doesn’t matter if it is called TRS or BRS... It’s KCR who is in the hearts of the people of Telangana. It was KCR who started the statehood movement when no one dared to speak about Telangana.” Saffron parrots Describing the TDP, KA Paul, YS Sharmila and RS Praveen Kumar as “saffron parrots and orange arrows” deployed by the BJP to work against the BRS, she said that after the announcement of BRS, brains of saffron party leaders were damaged. “When anyone speaks about culture, the BJP calls them Urban Naxalites,” the MLC said. She said that the people of Telangana will thrash the BJP at the right time. “Did they (BJP leaders) not mock Mamata Banerjee before West Bengal elections? The people showed them their true place,” Kavitha said.“BJP is facing anti-incumbency in all States and the Central government is misusing investigation agencies to raid political opponents,” she added. Plans for Telangana Jagruthi Asked if she has plans to expand Telangana Jagruthi, she said that Bharat Jagruthi was already registered and will function as per the cultures and traditions of individual States.“The main aim of Bharat Jagruthi is to awaken the youth of the country,” she added.Asked if she would contest from Nizamabad, Kavitha said: “I will contest from any seat KCR tells me to. However, I will campaign against BJP leader Dharmapuri Arvind in whichever constituency he contests from.” Criticising Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman, Kavitha said that the former should speak about the depreciation of the Rupee instead of commenting on Hindi skills of leaders. “As Finance Minister, she has blocked central funds due to Telangana. Sitaraman also blocked the Turmeric Board and Spice Board in Nizamabad which was almost finalised when I was the MP,” Kavitha said. Insult to women Reacting sharply to Sanjay’s comment that she did disco in the name of Bathukamma festivities, Kavitha lashed out at the Karimnagar MP, saying that his comments were painful and an insult to women. “From (Prime Minister Nar-endra) Modi to Bandi, BJP leaders are insulting women. With his comments, Sanjay not only insulted women, he also insulted Bathukamma,” she alleged. “People who are scared to play Bathukamma are now insulting the festival. It took 12 years of concerted efforts to popularise the festival the world over, and the result was that it was displayed on the Burj Khalifa,” the MLC said. She also said that there would be no impact of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra. “Congress candidate lost the deposit in Munugode despite the election being held at a time when Rahul Gandhi was in the State,” she reminded.