BRS’s Delhi office inauguration on December 14

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will inaugurate the BRS party office in Delhi on Wednesday between 12.37 am to 12.47 am, after hoisting the party flag.

Rao, who is in Delhi, inspected the temporary BRS office in Sardar Patel Marg on Tuesday and also visited the under-construction building that would house the party permanent office at Vasanth Vihar in the national capital.

Before inaugurating the party office, Rao will participate in the Rajasyamala Yagam. Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prasanth Reddy reviewed the arrangements for Rajasyamala Yagam.

According to BRS sources, farmers’ leaders from Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pra-desh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and other States will attend the inauguration of the BRS office.

A special chamber has been constructed for Rao in the party office. The BRS office will be shifted to the new premises in next few months, once the permanent building at Vasant Vihar is ready. The Union government had allotted land for the permanent BRS office. Meanwhile, all important leaders of the BRS, including ministers, left for Delhi on Tuesday.

