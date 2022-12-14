Hyderabad-based KRAS to provide 1,000 missile kits to Indian Army

Sunny Baski By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad-based Kalyani Rafael Advanced Systems Pvt Ltd (KRAS) has set a target of providing 1,000 Medium Range Surface to Air Missile (MRSAM) to the armed forces, thereby strengthen the ‘Make in India’ initiative. Kalyani Group has a wide product portfolio with expertise in design, development, engineering and manufacturing of systems and subsystems for artillery guns, armoured fighting vehicles, protected vehicles, ammunition, air defence solutions, defence electronics and small arms.

On Tuesday, KRAS rolled out the 100th MRSAM missile kit for delivery to the Indian Armed Forces. The kit is part of the MRSAM air defence missile jointly developed by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd and DRDO and manufactured in collaboration with Indian industry comprising both private and public sector players, including MSMEs.

MRSAM is a high response, quick reaction, vertically launched supersonic missile, designed to neutralise enemy aerial threats -- missiles, aircraft, guided bombs, helicopters. They are used by the Army, Navy and Air Force as different variants. The delivery of the 100th MRSAM missile kit takes place close on the heels of the delivery of the first firing unit to the IAF at Air Station Jaisalmer in 2021.

Bharat Forge Ltd CMD Baba N Kalyani said:”This delivery is not only a shining example of synergy between India and Israel and the private and public sector but also reinforces our commitment to Atma Nirbhar Bharat. Apart from the missile kits, we will extend our support in maintenance and repair operations of in-service Air Defence Missile Systems to the Armed Forces,” he said.

Major General Retd Yoav Har-Even, president and CEO, Rafael, lauded the joint efforts of all stakeholders. “We have been a reliable partner to the Indian Armed Forces for almost three decades and these missile kits are a testimony of our commitment to Atma Nirbhar Bharat. KRAS being a joint venture is a testament to the cooperation between Israel and India in the strategic defence sector, as it leverages the technology of Rafael with the engineering strength of the Kalyani Group.”

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures and supplies a wide range of high-tech defense systems for air, land, sea, and space applications for the Israel Defense Forces. The company offers its customers a diversified array of innovative solutions at the leading edge of global technology, from underwater systems through naval, ground, and air superiority systems to space systems.

