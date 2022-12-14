Home States Telangana

KCR lacks empathy, has forgotten Kondagattu accident victims: Bandi

He went on to declare that the BJP would organise ‘Palabhishekam’ (milk bath) of the portraits of the chief minister if he has indeed helped the victims of the bus mishap.

Published: 14th December 2022 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2022 04:32 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana BJP president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Telangana BJP president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (Photo | Bandi Sanjay Kumar Twitter)

By Express News Service

 JAGTIAL : Except for a retaining wall, no safety measures have been put in place on the Kondagattu ghat roads, alleged BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Tuesday, during his visit to the site of the bus accident that had claimed the life of 65 people.

“Four years after the accident, those injured still wait for proper help from the government. Some of those injured have been disabled for life and some are still bedridden,” the BJP MP said.Sanjay said that the State government failed to realign the road to prevent accidents.

State BJP president Bandi Sanjay
feeds a monkey at the Kondagattu
ghats while on his Praja Sangrama
Yatra on Tuesday

“The CM lacks empathy and is merciless. Was he not the one who promised jobs, 2BHK houses, pension and other financial aid to the families of the bus accident victims? Has he forgotten all his promises,” the Karimnagar MP asked.

He went on to declare that the BJP would organise ‘Palabhishekam’ (milk bath) of the portraits of the chief minister if he has indeed helped the victims of the bus mishap. “If the BJP comes to power, we will ensure all possible help to the victims and their families,” Sanjay promised.

Responding to MLC K Kavitha’s comments that the BJP was suppressing the media, he claimed that soon after coming to power, the TRS imposed a blackout on some news channels. “During the CM’s press conference, no one gets the chance to ask questions. It is the TRS that is stifling freedom of the press,” Sanjay alleged.

PICKPOCKETS STRIKE
Pickpockets had a field day at Dongalamarri area of Kodimyal mandal on Tuesday, lifting around `2 lakh from the pockets of local BJP leaders who had gathered there to welcome the State party president.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha over demand for debate on Chinese border attack
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Don't mention again and again: SC refuses submissions seeking early setting up of bench to hear Bilkis' plea
Jharkhand Congress MLA Mamta Devi (Photo | Jharkhand Congress Youth @ Facebook)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Mamta Devi, 12 others sentenced five-year jail in 2016 firing case
Udhayanidhi Stalin (Express Illustations)
Udhayanidhi's elevation triggers 'Sunrise vs Sonrise' debate in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp