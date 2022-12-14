KCR lacks empathy, has forgotten Kondagattu accident victims: Bandi

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL : Except for a retaining wall, no safety measures have been put in place on the Kondagattu ghat roads, alleged BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Tuesday, during his visit to the site of the bus accident that had claimed the life of 65 people.

“Four years after the accident, those injured still wait for proper help from the government. Some of those injured have been disabled for life and some are still bedridden,” the BJP MP said.Sanjay said that the State government failed to realign the road to prevent accidents.

State BJP president Bandi Sanjay

feeds a monkey at the Kondagattu

ghats while on his Praja Sangrama

Yatra on Tuesday

“The CM lacks empathy and is merciless. Was he not the one who promised jobs, 2BHK houses, pension and other financial aid to the families of the bus accident victims? Has he forgotten all his promises,” the Karimnagar MP asked.

He went on to declare that the BJP would organise ‘Palabhishekam’ (milk bath) of the portraits of the chief minister if he has indeed helped the victims of the bus mishap. “If the BJP comes to power, we will ensure all possible help to the victims and their families,” Sanjay promised.

Responding to MLC K Kavitha’s comments that the BJP was suppressing the media, he claimed that soon after coming to power, the TRS imposed a blackout on some news channels. “During the CM’s press conference, no one gets the chance to ask questions. It is the TRS that is stifling freedom of the press,” Sanjay alleged.

PICKPOCKETS STRIKE

Pickpockets had a field day at Dongalamarri area of Kodimyal mandal on Tuesday, lifting around `2 lakh from the pockets of local BJP leaders who had gathered there to welcome the State party president.

