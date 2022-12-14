Home States Telangana

Mahindra Logistics unveils net-zero warehouse in Siddipet

The new facility not only runs on 100 per cent solar and battery-stored energy becoming energy positive but also supplies excess energy generated to the grid.

Published: 14th December 2022 04:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2022 04:42 AM   |  A+A-

The environment-friendly, sustainable warehousing facility unveiled by Mahindra Logistics at Aruna Industrial Park

The environment-friendly, sustainable warehousing facility unveiled by Mahindra Logistics at Aruna Industrial Park

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Mahindra Logistics Ltd. (MLL) has opened a new net-zero facility, which is designed with a sustainable warehousing architecture including multi-client capabilities, renewable energy, resource conservation and green cover. This state-of-the-art net-zero multi-client warehouse is located in 3.7 lakh sq.ft at Aruna Industrial Park in the Banda Mailaram village of Mulug mandal of Siddipet.  

This warehouse will be an important part of MLL’s pan-India network of multi-user solar-powered facilities that support customers inbound to manufacturing and fulfillment operations. The facility will support e-commerce customers. The built-to-suit (BTS) facility is designed in line with MLL’s sustainability standards, including usage of recycled construction material, liquid discharge management, renewable energy and waste management requirements and state-of-the-art automation.

The new facility not only runs on 100 per cent solar and battery-stored energy becoming energy positive but also supplies excess energy generated to the grid. The energy generated will also be equipped for charging electric cargo vehicles and personal mobility making it truly net-zero.

The addition of this facility shall increase the total installed solar power generation capacity to 525kwp with another 475kwp in works helping us achieve 1Mwp by FY23. The MLL has employed over 350 employees and third-party associates across this facility and this becomes more than triple during the peak.
Rampraveen Swaminathan, MD & CEO, Mahindra Logistics, said, “This new facility extends our focus on providing customers a pan-India network of world class warehousing infrastructure. We look forward to continued business growth from existing as well as potential customers from all regions. These new facilities set a benchmark in terms of sustainability.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha over demand for debate on Chinese border attack
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Don't mention again and again: SC refuses submissions seeking early setting up of bench to hear Bilkis' plea
Jharkhand Congress MLA Mamta Devi (Photo | Jharkhand Congress Youth @ Facebook)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Mamta Devi, 12 others sentenced five-year jail in 2016 firing case
Udhayanidhi Stalin (Express Illustations)
Udhayanidhi's elevation triggers 'Sunrise vs Sonrise' debate in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp