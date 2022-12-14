Mahindra Logistics unveils net-zero warehouse in Siddipet

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Mahindra Logistics Ltd. (MLL) has opened a new net-zero facility, which is designed with a sustainable warehousing architecture including multi-client capabilities, renewable energy, resource conservation and green cover. This state-of-the-art net-zero multi-client warehouse is located in 3.7 lakh sq.ft at Aruna Industrial Park in the Banda Mailaram village of Mulug mandal of Siddipet.

This warehouse will be an important part of MLL’s pan-India network of multi-user solar-powered facilities that support customers inbound to manufacturing and fulfillment operations. The facility will support e-commerce customers. The built-to-suit (BTS) facility is designed in line with MLL’s sustainability standards, including usage of recycled construction material, liquid discharge management, renewable energy and waste management requirements and state-of-the-art automation.

The new facility not only runs on 100 per cent solar and battery-stored energy becoming energy positive but also supplies excess energy generated to the grid. The energy generated will also be equipped for charging electric cargo vehicles and personal mobility making it truly net-zero.

The addition of this facility shall increase the total installed solar power generation capacity to 525kwp with another 475kwp in works helping us achieve 1Mwp by FY23. The MLL has employed over 350 employees and third-party associates across this facility and this becomes more than triple during the peak.

Rampraveen Swaminathan, MD & CEO, Mahindra Logistics, said, “This new facility extends our focus on providing customers a pan-India network of world class warehousing infrastructure. We look forward to continued business growth from existing as well as potential customers from all regions. These new facilities set a benchmark in terms of sustainability.”

