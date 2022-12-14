OGH must be repaired or rebuilt, says Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The city’s Osmania General Hospital (OGH) must be restructured, repaired, and rebuilt, according to a directive by the Telangana High Court’s two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice C V Bhaskar Reddy.

The bench was hearing a group of public interest litigations seeking reconstruction of the OGH in compliance with the GO 333 issued by the undivided state of Andhra Pradesh in November 2010.

Nalin Kumar, counsel for the Deccan Archaeological and Cultural Research Institute, who represented one of the petitioners, claimed that the GO calls for the maintenance of the sewerage system and the stormwater drainage system as well as the construction of new buildings to replace the old and dilapidated ones.

The HC bench instructed the Advocate General to confer with local community and relevant parties before developing a detailed proposal on the 2010 GO. The matter was posted for next hearing on Fe 7, 2023.

