Owaisi wants Parl to discuss China aggression; seeks visit to site

In a tweet on Tuesday, the Hyderabad MP observed that what China did in Doklam in 2017 and Ladakh in April 2020, it was now doing in Arunachal Pradesh.

Published: 14th December 2022 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2022 04:34 AM   |  A+A-

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | EPS)

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take a strong political decision and free Indian territory under Chinese occupation in Arunachal Pradesh.Assuring his support to any strong political decision if taken by the prime minister to free Indian territory under occupation by the PLA, Owaisi said that a good start would be to have a full discussion in Parliament and take a ministerial delegation to the exact site of the December 9 clash in Arunachal Pradesh.

“I’m told we were ‘hoping’ this was temporary and the Chinese would go back to original strength! China has learnt from experiences at Doklam, Depsang, Galwan and Demchok that @ PMOIndia will never accept this invasion and use his friendly-media to spin a different story.

Therefore, China continues to invade, bit by but without making any noise (sic)”, the Hyderabad MP tweeted, pointing out that China has occupied 1,000 sq km in Depsang and 1,000 sq km in Demchok and a wide strip of several kilometres in Arunachal Pradesh.

