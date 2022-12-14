Telangana High Court extends ACB court stay on notices to Santhosh, others

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice K Surender of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday extended the stay orders issued by the ACB court on the notice served under 41A CrPC to BL Santhosh, Tushar Vellappally, Jaggu Swamy and Bhusarapu Srinivas, till December 22.

While extending the stay, Justice Surender noted the opinion of the ACB court judge who rejected the memo produced by the SIT that listed the four as Accused No. 4 to Accused 7. The ACB Judge had stated in his orders that there was no prima facie evidence made out against the four individuals for them to be included and presented as accused, and that the SIT had no authority to examine the matter since cases were registered under the PC Act.

Justice Surender noted in his orders that the court had heard the criminal revision case brought by SIT seeking to overturn the ACB court orders rejecting its memo. Orders in the criminal revision case have been reserved, and may be announced on December 21, 2022.Senior counsel D Prakash Reddy appeared for Santhosh and senior counsel V Pattabhi for Tushar Vellappally.

