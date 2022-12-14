Home States Telangana

Telangana High Court extends ACB court stay on notices to Santhosh, others

Justice Surender noted in his orders that the court had heard the criminal revision case brought by SIT seeking to overturn the ACB court orders rejecting its memo.

Published: 14th December 2022 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2022 04:30 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice K Surender of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday extended the stay orders issued by the ACB court on the notice served under 41A CrPC to BL Santhosh, Tushar Vellappally, Jaggu Swamy and Bhusarapu Srinivas, till December 22.

While extending the stay, Justice Surender noted the opinion of the ACB court judge who rejected the memo produced by the SIT that listed the four as Accused No. 4 to Accused 7. The ACB Judge had stated in his orders that there was no prima facie evidence made out against the four individuals for them to be included and presented as accused, and that the SIT had no authority to examine the matter since cases were registered under the PC Act.

Justice Surender noted in his orders that the court had heard the criminal revision case brought by SIT seeking to overturn the ACB court orders rejecting its memo. Orders in the criminal revision case have been reserved, and may be announced on December 21, 2022.Senior counsel D Prakash Reddy appeared for Santhosh and senior counsel V Pattabhi for Tushar Vellappally.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana High Court
India Matters
Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha over demand for debate on Chinese border attack
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Don't mention again and again: SC refuses submissions seeking early setting up of bench to hear Bilkis' plea
Jharkhand Congress MLA Mamta Devi (Photo | Jharkhand Congress Youth @ Facebook)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Mamta Devi, 12 others sentenced five-year jail in 2016 firing case
Udhayanidhi Stalin (Express Illustations)
Udhayanidhi's elevation triggers 'Sunrise vs Sonrise' debate in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp