Two Japanese firms to invest Rs 576 crore in Hyderabad

Daifuku Co Ltd to construct 2 lakh sq ft factory, Taikisha Cleanrooms will set up 3rd manufacturing facility in city

Minister KT Rama Rao. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two Japanese companies — Daifuku and Taikisha —have pledged to invest Rs 576 crore in Telangana in an MoU with the State government. Daifuku Co. Ltd., which offers automated material handling technology and solutions, will construct a new manufacturing facility in Telangana. The new state-of-the-art factory spread over a 2,00,000 sqft area will augment the firm’s existing 60,000 sqft facility.

The company will produce world-class intralogistics equipment such as automated storage and retrieval systems, sorting transfer vehicles, conveyors, and sorters. The new factory will begin operations within the next 18 months.

At the event where the MoU was signed on Tuesday, IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said that Telangana was India’s most suitable business entry point; the State offered revolutionary industrial policies. “Investors from India need to manufacture their products not only for India but for the world,” KTR said.

He also appealed to the companies to partner with educational institutes of the State, like IIIT-Basara, to provide industry exposure, mentorship, and jobs to the new graduates.Speaking on occasion, the managing director of Daifuku’s Indian subsidiary, Vega Conveyors & Automation Pvt Ltd., Srinivas Garimella, said, “This expansion will include technology transfer from Japan. It will help us accelerate our product development pipeline in India, so we serve our customers with greater efficiency.” Daifuku plans to employ nearly 250 people at the new facility.

Another company, Nicomac Taikisha Cleanrooms Private Ltd., will establish its third manufacturing facility in Hyderabad by investing Rs 126.22 crore. The company manufactures materials for constructing Cleanroom facilities for pharmaceuticals and vaccines in sterile industries. Taikisha runs two manufacturing units at IDA Bollaram. It proposes to set up a third manufacturing facility to expand its Cleanrooms production and start producing HVAC systems by transferring technology from Japan.

