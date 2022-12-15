Home States Telangana

All set for BJP public meeting at Karimnagar



Supporters welcome BJP State president Bandi Sanjay whose Praja Sangrama Yatra  reached the outskirts of Karimnagar on Wednesday

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR : The BJP has made all arrangements for the public meeting that will mark the conclusion of the fifth phase of the Praja Sangrama Yatra to be held at the SRR Government Degree College ground on Thursday. BJP national president JP Nadda will be the chief guest at the public meeting.

“We expect about one lakh people to attend the meeting that will begin at 1 pm,” said BJP district president Gangadi Krishna Reddy. The fifth phase of the Praja Sangrama Yatra, which party State president Bandi Sanjay started from Bhainsa, wound its way through Nirmal, Khanapur, Korutla, Jagtial, Kondagattu and Gangadhara. Sanjay has walked 222 km across eight Assembly constituencies. In all, he has walked for over 1,400 km and covered 56 Assembly segments in the State, addressed 14 public meetings and over 100 roadside meetings.

Speaking to the media on the outskirts of Karimnagar town, Sanjay predicted that the end of the TRS government was in sight. “KCR’s rule is going to end soon,” he said, adding that the BJP would establish Ram Rajya in Telangana.

He said he received 2,237 representations, a majority among them regarding lack of jobs. “The TRS government had constituted the Biswal Committee. As per its report, there are about 1,91,000 vacancies in the government sector. These vacancies should be filled,” he stated. Sanjay reminded that before the 2018 elections, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had announced incentives for unemployed youth. “KCR cheated the people of Telangana with false promises and came to power in the State,” he alleged.

