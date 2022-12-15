ATM fraudster spends Rs 7 lakh on mother’s cancer treatment

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The prime offender in an ATM fraud worth Rs 20 lakh was apprehended. Police in their investigation found that the accused used a part of the booty for his mother’s cancer treatment and invested the remaining amount in crypto currency.

North Zone Task Force worked on a complaint lodged by the Maredpally SBI branch manager stating that a fraud of Rs 99,000 took place in an ATM in Maredpally. After collecting technical evidence, the police team identified Said-ur-Rahman, Mohammad Sanu and Shaik Mahaboob as the fraudsters.

According to the police, at the behest of Rahman, Sanu and Mahaboob collected ATM cards of some customers and used them to cheat the bank. They would call the bank customer care and complain that the vending machine did not dispense the cash. In the process of solving the issue, the bank officials used to deposit the amount in their accounts.

Similarly, they did fraudulent transactions through SBI CDMs (Cash Deposit Machines) and got refund of Rs 18,000 from SBI Shameerpet, Rs 30,00 from SBI Venkatapuram, and Rs 10,000 from Quthbullapur branch in October and November. In June, they pulled a fraud of Rs 40,000 on SBI Bowenpally.

Police said that Rahman bought two house plots of 300 square yards each at Bhiwandi of Thane district for Rs 2,80,000 and Rs 1,40,000 using the booty. He also spent Rs 7 lakh for his mother’s cancer treatment and invested about Rs 4 lakh in bitcoin through various apps. He also bought gold bangles for Rs 3.5 lakh in September.

Sleuths seized Rs 1.1 lakh cash, six tolas gold bangles, 24 ATM cards and five mobile phones from their possession.

