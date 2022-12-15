Can’t restrict YSRTP chief, Telangana High Court tells police

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the police not to restrict YSRTP president YS Sharmila’s movements and allow her to leave her Lotus Pond residence at will.

Justice Vijaysen Reddy ordered the police to remove the barriers set up in front of Sharmila’s residence, effectively restricting her to her home. The order was passed in a lunch motion petition filed by Sharmila on Wednesday.

When the GP cited an incident of Sharmila and her party supporters trying to barge inside the Pragathi Bhavan without prior warning, resulting in traffic jams and law and order difficulties, the judge said that this does not mean that the police could restrict her to her home.

He also directed Sharmila to organise public meetings and dharnas in public areas only after securing the necessary police permission. The court also authorised the police to take action against her if she violated the orders.

