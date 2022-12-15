Home States Telangana

Kacheguda railway station wins 1st prize for energy conservation

Meanwhile, Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TSREDCO) has received a national award for the work done in the field of energy conservation.

Railway Station

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Raja Chidambaram, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: President of India Droupadi Murmu presented the first prize to Kacheguda Railway Station for energy conservation measures. She presented the National Energy Conservation Awards and National Energy Efficiency Innovation Awards. Overall, SCR has received six National Energy Conservation Awards.

SCR has been consistently receiving the energy conservation awards at both national and State level continuously for several years. Several administrative units have been selected for National Energy Conservation Awards from Bureau of Energy.

It has been implementing various energy conservation measures like energy efficient LED lighting, energy efficient inverter type star rated & precision AC units, HVAC control and temperature monitoring, switching off AC units during idle hours, energy savers and occupancy sensors, use of solar energy for water heating and electricity generation, timers for water coolers/rolling examination lights and optimization of lifts among others.

Meanwhile, Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TSREDCO) has received a national award for the work done in the field of energy conservation. TSREDCO Chairman Y Satish Reddy and VC & Managing Director Janaiah received this award from Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs and Education Rajkumar Ranjan Singh as part of the 32nd National Energy Conservation Week.

