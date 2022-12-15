KCR performs ‘kingly’ rituals, opens BRS office in New Delhi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Marking a new chapter for the party, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao inaugurated the party office in New Delhi in the presence of Akhilesh Yadav (former Uttar Pradesh CM), HD Kumaraswamy (former Karnataka CM) and several farmer leaders from various States on Wednesday.

Rao also appointed Gurnam Singh Charudi, a leader of the National Farmers Union from Kurukshetra in Haryana, as the president of BRS Kisan Cell. BRS leaders termed it ‘the beginning of a new history in the country’s politics’.

Before launching the party office at 12.37 pm, Rao participated in the purnahuti of Rajasyamala Yagam, which used to be performed by kings to gain absolute power over their kingdoms. Later, he hoisted the party’s pink flag and occupied his chair in the party office. His first order of business was the appointment of the Kisan Cell president, for which Rao signed a letter. He also appointed Ravi Kohar as office secretary.

Slogans of “Jai Bharat… Jai BRS ... Jai KCR’’ echoed the office premises, which is temporarily located in Sardar Patel Marg. The BRS office will be shifted into a permanent building being constructed in Vasanth Vihar next year.

KTR’s absence

However, IT and Industries Minister and CM’s son, KT Rama Rao, didn’t attend the inauguration function as he was preoccupied with other engagements in Hyderabad. Rama Rao’s absence raised several eyebrows in political circles in the State. Opposition leaders raised questions about the absence of the party’s working president at such an important event. However, Rama Rao extended greetings to party workers on the occasion. “KCR has been trying for a qualitative change in national politics and started a new political journey for the welfare of the country,” he said in his message. He also clarified that he took prior permission from the CM to miss the event.

Several other leaders, such as Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president and MP Thol Thirumavalavan also attended the event. Many BRS leaders such as Finance Minister T Harish Rao, R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao, MLC K Kavitha, other party legislators and functionaries were also present.

