KTR throws open bosch global campus in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday inaugurated the new smart campus of Bosch Global Software Technologies (BGSW) formerly known as Robert Bosch Engineering and Business Solutions at Hitec City on Wednesday.

“BGSW’s new campus is testimony to the engineering talent and innovation focus in Telangana. The government’s focus on providing world-class infrastructure to technology companies has helped attract various corporations in the State, boosting employment and propelling Hyderabad as the ideal tech city,” said Rama Rao.

In the automotive engineering domain, the facility will work on classical power train, automotive steering, e-mobility, cross-domain computing, active and passive safety, and digital cockpit systems.

New facility to focus on digital enterprise

BGSW has two facilities already operational with a professional workforce of about 1,500 associates in Hyderabad. To consolidate their operations, they will be moving into the new state-of-the-art, 1.5 lakh sq.ft facility, and plan to build the workforce in automotive engineering and digital enterprise. On the digital enterprise front, it will focus on enterprise IT technologies, cloud technologies,/ML, cyber and embedded security, connected products, and connected industry solutions.

Kiran Sundara Raman, vice president and centre head - Hyderabad, BGSW, said, “With strong focus on research & development, BGSW has a global footprint and wants to leverage the world class talent market of Hyderabad and Telangana for engineering and digital business to build a strong global delivery network. Our local presence in Hyderabad will help us in strengthening our relationship with existing and new customers in the region.”

HYDERABAD: It and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday inaugurated the new smart campus of Bosch Global Software Technologies (BGSW) formerly known as Robert Bosch Engineering and Business Solutions at Hitec City on Wednesday. “BGSW’s new campus is testimony to the engineering talent and innovation focus in Telangana. The government’s focus on providing world-class infrastructure to technology companies has helped attract various corporations in the State, boosting employment and propelling Hyderabad as the ideal tech city,” said Rama Rao. In the automotive engineering domain, the facility will work on classical power train, automotive steering, e-mobility, cross-domain computing, active and passive safety, and digital cockpit systems. New facility to focus on digital enterprise BGSW has two facilities already operational with a professional workforce of about 1,500 associates in Hyderabad. To consolidate their operations, they will be moving into the new state-of-the-art, 1.5 lakh sq.ft facility, and plan to build the workforce in automotive engineering and digital enterprise. On the digital enterprise front, it will focus on enterprise IT technologies, cloud technologies,/ML, cyber and embedded security, connected products, and connected industry solutions. Kiran Sundara Raman, vice president and centre head - Hyderabad, BGSW, said, “With strong focus on research & development, BGSW has a global footprint and wants to leverage the world class talent market of Hyderabad and Telangana for engineering and digital business to build a strong global delivery network. Our local presence in Hyderabad will help us in strengthening our relationship with existing and new customers in the region.”