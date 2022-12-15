Home States Telangana

Naveen Reddy, 5 others remanded to judicial custody in dentist kidnap case

Sources say that on the day of the kidnap, the accused Naveen panicked and he dropped Vaishali back at Manneguda. He went absconding the same day.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Mr Tea founder K Naveen Reddy and five others were remanded to judicial custody on Wednesday after he reportedly confessed to the crime of abducting dentist Vaishali Reddy. Naveen Reddy was apprehended in Goa by the Rachakonda police on Tuesday.  

Sources say that on the day of the kidnap, the accused Naveen panicked and he dropped Vaishali back at Manneguda. He went absconding the same day. Police in their investigation found the involvement of 37 offenders, 32 of whom were arrested on December 10, Overall, 25 mobile phones and four vehicles used for the commission of offence were seized from them. Police arrested five more offenders at Hasthinapuram on Wednesday, seized their mobile phones and a Scooty from them.

Police on Tuesday tracked Naveen at a beach in Goa. After dropping Vaishali off at Manneguda, Naveen is said to have headed towards Nalgonda, then Kurnool and further on to Goa.

It is also revealed that Naveen is charged with two cheating cases in Warangal and Vizag and two criminal cases in Adibatla filed by the victim’s parents. Police seized five mobile phones from his possession which were used in crime and later on as well.

