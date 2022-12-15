Home States Telangana

Rajasyamala Yagam helps people succeed in politics: Scholar

According to Venugopala Sharma, rulers have been known to have performed the Yagam to gain absolute power over their kingdoms.

Published: 15th December 2022 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2022 05:10 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao takes part in Rajasyamala Yagam rituals ahead of the inauguration of the BRS office in New Delhi on Wednesday. Former chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka,

By Naveen Kumar Tallam
Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR : Rajasyamala Yagam (fire ritual), that was performed by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao during the inauguration of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) office in New Delhi on Wednesday, has caught the imagination of the people as it is not often heard of.

It is the second time that Chandrasekhar Rao performed the ritual. The first time was when he became the chief minister of the newly-born Telangana State and now in Delhi.

Explaining the significance of Rajasyamala Yagam, well-known Vedic scholar Mangalampalli Venugopala Sharma explained that those who perform it would achieve success in politics and business or any other venture. “It’s believed that Rajasyamala Devi is a powerful goddess and fulfils the desires of those who worship her. Performers of the Yagam can overcome financial problems and achieve fortune. It is also believed that people can achieve proficiency in music and wisd-om,” Venugopala Sharma said.    

According to Venugopala Sharma, rulers have been known to have performed the Yagam to gain absolute power over their kingdoms.

“Nowadays, companies and some political leaders perform such fire rituals for success in their respective fields. By performing it, people will gain peace of mind and confidence to reach their goals,” he said. Venugopala Sharma, however, concluded that these benefits accrue to organisers only if they perform the Yagam with a pure mind and dedication.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha over demand for debate on Chinese border attack
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Don't mention again and again: SC refuses submissions seeking early setting up of bench to hear Bilkis' plea
Jharkhand Congress MLA Mamta Devi (Photo | Jharkhand Congress Youth @ Facebook)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Mamta Devi, 12 others sentenced five-year jail in 2016 firing case
Udhayanidhi Stalin (Photo | Vignesh Saravanan, EPS)
Udhayanidhi's elevation triggers 'Sunrise vs Sonrise' debate in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp