Rajasyamala Yagam helps people succeed in politics: Scholar

KARIMNAGAR : Rajasyamala Yagam (fire ritual), that was performed by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao during the inauguration of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) office in New Delhi on Wednesday, has caught the imagination of the people as it is not often heard of.

It is the second time that Chandrasekhar Rao performed the ritual. The first time was when he became the chief minister of the newly-born Telangana State and now in Delhi.

Explaining the significance of Rajasyamala Yagam, well-known Vedic scholar Mangalampalli Venugopala Sharma explained that those who perform it would achieve success in politics and business or any other venture. “It’s believed that Rajasyamala Devi is a powerful goddess and fulfils the desires of those who worship her. Performers of the Yagam can overcome financial problems and achieve fortune. It is also believed that people can achieve proficiency in music and wisd-om,” Venugopala Sharma said.

According to Venugopala Sharma, rulers have been known to have performed the Yagam to gain absolute power over their kingdoms.

“Nowadays, companies and some political leaders perform such fire rituals for success in their respective fields. By performing it, people will gain peace of mind and confidence to reach their goals,” he said. Venugopala Sharma, however, concluded that these benefits accrue to organisers only if they perform the Yagam with a pure mind and dedication.

