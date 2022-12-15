Telangana man who got stuck between two rocks rescued after two days

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: After a 48-hour marathon exercise, Ch Raju, who got trapped between two boulders in an area between Singarayapalli and Ghanpur villages, was rescued on Thursday.

Raju, who belongs to Reddipet village of Kamareddy, had on Tuesday evening ventured into the hillocks to catch rabbits who generally sleep among the rocks.

Officials said that Raju's mobile phone had fallen inside a crevice between two boulders. While trying to retrieve his mobile phone which had fallen to a depth of 15 feet, he got trapped between the two boulders.

ChadaRaju, a resident of Reddypet village in #Kamareddy district, who went #hunting in the nearby forest area, slipped into a gap between two huge rocks; has been stuck for over 40 hrs now; #Rescue op on; officials say Raju is safe@NewIndianXpress #Telangana pic.twitter.com/z6wo8qKHLo — TNIE Telangana (@XpressHyderabad) December 15, 2022

Locals found him on Wednesday. The rescue operations began Wednesday afternoon.

Police, Forest and Revenue department officials used four earth movers to break the rocks followed by a controlled blast to ensure that the broken rocks did not fall on him.

Ashok, a relative of Raju, reportedly provided food to him and also gave him courage.

He was rescued around 2 pm Thursday.

Officials supplied oxygen and liquid food like fruit juice to Raju.

Raju has been admitted to Kamareddy hospital for treatment. His health is reported to be stable.

