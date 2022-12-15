Home States Telangana

Villager trapped between rocks for more than 24 hours in Telangana

On Wednesday afternoon, villagers spotted him trapped between the two rocks.

Published: 15th December 2022 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2022 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY: Chada Raju, a resident of Reddypet village in Kamareddy district who went hunting in the nearby forest area, slipped into a gap between two huge rocks and remained trapped there for more than 24 hours. Raju reportedly left home on Tuesday.

On Wednesday afternoon, villagers spotted him trapped between the two rocks. They immediately informed his family members, who in turn called up police and other district officials seeking help to rescue Raju.

Kamareddy DSP M Somanatham, who reached the spot along with forest and revenue department officials, said: “We have launched a rescue operation. We will be able rescue him by tomorrow morning. Meanwhile, we are supplying oxygen and liquid diet to him.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha over demand for debate on Chinese border attack
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Don't mention again and again: SC refuses submissions seeking early setting up of bench to hear Bilkis' plea
Jharkhand Congress MLA Mamta Devi (Photo | Jharkhand Congress Youth @ Facebook)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Mamta Devi, 12 others sentenced five-year jail in 2016 firing case
Udhayanidhi Stalin (Photo | Vignesh Saravanan, EPS)
Udhayanidhi's elevation triggers 'Sunrise vs Sonrise' debate in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp