Villager trapped between rocks for more than 24 hours in Telangana

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY: Chada Raju, a resident of Reddypet village in Kamareddy district who went hunting in the nearby forest area, slipped into a gap between two huge rocks and remained trapped there for more than 24 hours. Raju reportedly left home on Tuesday.

On Wednesday afternoon, villagers spotted him trapped between the two rocks. They immediately informed his family members, who in turn called up police and other district officials seeking help to rescue Raju.

Kamareddy DSP M Somanatham, who reached the spot along with forest and revenue department officials, said: “We have launched a rescue operation. We will be able rescue him by tomorrow morning. Meanwhile, we are supplying oxygen and liquid diet to him.”

