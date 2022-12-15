Woman injured in attack on daughter by jilted youth dies

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Shobha, who suffered injuries when she tried to protect her 19-year-old daughter Vaibhavi from the knife attack by the latter’s alleged boyfriend on Tuesday at Miyapur, died while undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital on Thursday. The 45-year-old woman suffered internal bleeding injuries and died, according to the doctors.

Vaibhavi and the attacker, Sandeep, who inflicted injuries on himself in a bid to end his life, are said to be out of danger. The incident took place on Tuesday morning when Sandeep came to the city from Bapatla after knowing that Vaibhavi’s engagement was fixed by her mother. According to the police, he came to the city with an intention to kill Vaibhavi and himself.

But, Vaibhavi’s mother bore the brunt of the attack as she tried to protect his daughter from Sandeep. She suffered injuries in her abdomen and chest and lost a lot of blood. The doctors who performed a surgery on Shobha could not succeed in saving her life. The body was shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem.

