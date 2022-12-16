20 pupils fall ill after eating mid-day meal at Nirmal school in Telangana

By Express News Service

ADILABAD : At least 20 students of Khanapur Mandal Headquarter Girls High School in Nirmal district were taken ill after consuming rice and dal as part of the mid-day meal served at the school on Thursday.

According to sources, there are a total of 160 students in the school of which 128 students ate the mid-day meal from the institution around 12.30pm on the day.

Students who fell sick after eating the mid-day meal

undergo treatment at a hospital in Khanapur on

Thursday

At around 4.30pm, three students complained of headache, stomach pain and vomiting. Later, other students also developed uneasiness. The teachers and staff immediately shifted these students to a hospital in Khanapur for treatment.

The family members of the students rushed to the hospital on hearing the news. District educational officer Ravinder Reddy said that the students of the social welfare hostel were shifted to the hospital soon after they complained of uneasiness and their condition is stable. He said the students were later discharged. The officer further said the department has launched an inquiry into the incident.

ADILABAD : At least 20 students of Khanapur Mandal Headquarter Girls High School in Nirmal district were taken ill after consuming rice and dal as part of the mid-day meal served at the school on Thursday. According to sources, there are a total of 160 students in the school of which 128 students ate the mid-day meal from the institution around 12.30pm on the day. Students who fell sick after eating the mid-day meal undergo treatment at a hospital in Khanapur on ThursdayAt around 4.30pm, three students complained of headache, stomach pain and vomiting. Later, other students also developed uneasiness. The teachers and staff immediately shifted these students to a hospital in Khanapur for treatment. The family members of the students rushed to the hospital on hearing the news. District educational officer Ravinder Reddy said that the students of the social welfare hostel were shifted to the hospital soon after they complained of uneasiness and their condition is stable. He said the students were later discharged. The officer further said the department has launched an inquiry into the incident.