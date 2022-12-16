Home States Telangana

Army, one of our strongest pillars, says Governor

She exhorted the graduating officers to build up on the knowledge acquired during their training.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan addresses the 102nd convocation ceremony of MCEME in Secunderabad on Thursday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, conferred engineering degrees to 36 Officers of Degree Engineering Course DE-103 and Technical Entry Scheme Course (TES-38), the 102nd convocation ceremony was conducted at the Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME), Secunderabad,on Thursday.

In her convocation address, the Governor complimented MCEME for its exceptionally high standards of training. She said that the Indian Army is one of the strongest pillars of the nation and that every member of this fraternity is looked up to, with great respect and reverence. She exhorted the graduating officers to build up on the knowledge acquired during their training.

Lieutenant General JS Sidana, Commandant, MCEME and Colonel Commandant of the Corps of EME congratulated the graduating officers for having gone through a tough academic rigour and exhorted them to be constantly aware of rapid technological challenges manifesting itself in the modern-day battlefield. He asked them to be prepared at all times to confront these challenges with innovation.

