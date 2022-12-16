Home States Telangana

Farmers’ leaders queuing up to join BRS

Munnuru Kapu Sangham president P Purushottam also met Rai extended support to BRS.

Published: 16th December 2022 04:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2022 04:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  After the launch of BRS, several farmers leaders from different states called on party president and expressed their willingness to join the party. Several leaders from AP and other States also called on the BRS president on Thursday in Delhi and extended their wishes.

Rao spent the whole day busy with visitors and public representatives on the second day in national capital. Along with thousands of party leaders and activists who came from Telangana for the opening of the BRS national office, hundreds of leaders of farmers' associations came from the north visited KCR's official residence at Tughlaq Road in Delhi today.

Senior advocate of Telangana and former chairman of Joint High Court Bar Council and Telangana Advocate JAC president Rajender Reddy and  Advocate JAC leader Ravula Venkat Reddy met the BRS president. Journalist Association leader and Press academy chairman Allam Narayana also called on Rao.
Munnuru Kapu Sangham president P Purushottam also met Rai extended support to BRS.

Farmers' leaders from UP, Haryana, Odisha, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Delhi and states have come forward to join BRS.L Govinda Rao from Visakhapatnam also met Rao and expressed his wish to work with KCR.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BRS Farmers
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Division of assets: SC to hear Andhra Pradesh's plea in 2nd week of January
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
No SC benches to be available during winter vacation: CJI DY Chandrachud
Rajnath Singh with Army Chief General Manoj Pande, CDS General Anil Chauhan, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari pays tribute at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. (Photo | PTI)
1971 war was triumph of humanity over inhumanity: Rajnath Singh
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CUET 2023 to be held from May 21 to 31, NEET-UG May 7: NTA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp