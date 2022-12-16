Farmers’ leaders queuing up to join BRS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After the launch of BRS, several farmers leaders from different states called on party president and expressed their willingness to join the party. Several leaders from AP and other States also called on the BRS president on Thursday in Delhi and extended their wishes.

Rao spent the whole day busy with visitors and public representatives on the second day in national capital. Along with thousands of party leaders and activists who came from Telangana for the opening of the BRS national office, hundreds of leaders of farmers' associations came from the north visited KCR's official residence at Tughlaq Road in Delhi today.

Senior advocate of Telangana and former chairman of Joint High Court Bar Council and Telangana Advocate JAC president Rajender Reddy and Advocate JAC leader Ravula Venkat Reddy met the BRS president. Journalist Association leader and Press academy chairman Allam Narayana also called on Rao.

Munnuru Kapu Sangham president P Purushottam also met Rai extended support to BRS.

Farmers' leaders from UP, Haryana, Odisha, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Delhi and states have come forward to join BRS.L Govinda Rao from Visakhapatnam also met Rao and expressed his wish to work with KCR.

