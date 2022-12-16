Jagan, KCR are raking up regional sentiments to stay in power: Bandi

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Thursday cautioned the people of Telangana that both Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy were friends with mutual benefits in trying to loot both the Telugu-speaking states.

Addressing the public meeting held in Karimnagar on the concluding day of the fifth phase of his Praja Sangrama Yatra on Thursday, he said that both the chief ministers have been flourishing by raking up regional sentiments of the people in the two states, simply to “cling” to their gaddis.

"The people of Telangana should be aware of the fact that these two chief ministers have been sharing contracts and commissions from various projects. Whenever there is people's opposition to the government in AP, Jagan will rake up the Andhra sentiment, and when the State government is in trouble here, KCR uses the Telangana sentiment," he said.

This is not the first time Sanjay has accused both the chief ministers of colluding for their personal gains. Even during his padayatra in the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district, Sanjay had accused Chandrasekhar Rao of taking huge sums of money from YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to compromise on Telangana's share in Krishna water-sharing before the KRMB.

Sanjay has urged the people of Telangana not to fall into such “sentimental traps”. Instead, they should understand how they were being looted, Sanjay appealed. His statement comes at a time when TRS has changed its form to BRS and has been eyeing a bigger role in the national scenario.

Though Jagan has not made his stance clear about whether to support Rao's BRS or not, AP government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy's statement that the decision would be taken by Jagan has actually made it look like the door’s still open for negotiations between the two parties. The fog cleared after KCR has announced that he was going to hold a public meeting in AP soon, against which no YSRCP leader has issued any statement yet.

