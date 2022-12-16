Home States Telangana

Kavitha, Vinod, Palla may bag key BRS posts

KCR said to be assessing the strengths and weaknesses of party’s leaders and their ability to speak in Hindi fluently

Published: 16th December 2022

By Ireddy Srinivas Reddy
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Having launched Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) at the national and state level with all fanfare, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is now planning to appoint in-charges for states to take the party’s philosophy into the midst of the people across the nation. According to sources in the BRS, Rao is likely to appoint those who are familiar with issues native to the states so that they would be able to feel the pulse of the people and connect with them. The party supremo is also assessing the strengths and weaknesses of the leaders in the party and their ability to speak in Hindi fluently.

Former MP and Vice-Chairman of the State Planning Board Boinapally Vinod Kumar, MLC and Former MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha, MLC and Former MP Kadiam Srihari and MLC Palla Rajeswar Reddy are likely to take a major responsibility in expanding the party’s footprint at the national level. A Minister in KCR’s cabinet said that the party chief is likely to ask Dasoju Sravan to take care of the party’s media relations at Delhi.

Sources indicated that Rajya Sabha members D Damodar Rao, KR Suresh Reddy, Lok Sabha member BB Patil are likely to be taken on board as well. MLAs S Rajender Reddy and Mohammed Shakil Amir, Hanmanth Shinde may also be given some responsibility as they have good contacts in the neighbouring states of Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Social media influencers
The Chief Minister may consider appointing K Keshava Rao who is the Parliamentary Party leader as the co-chairman of the BRS’ political affairs committee. The party president is understood to be contemplating appointing a team of social media influencers and concept makers. Party sources said that Manne Krishank and Sathish Reddy, who represent the younger generation, are likely to find a place in the campaign committee.

The focus now is on preparing leaders to be sent to states in which the TRS is contemplating contesting elections. Several former MPs and ministers from other parties are also likely to be part in the Bharat Rashtra Samithi expansion. Leaders from Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat might be roped into the party.

Sources said that party chief K Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to conduct a meeting with the stakeholders towards the end of January. Party sources said that the social media teams are also likely to be hired in January.

PREFERENCE TO THOSE WHO FEEL PEOPLE’S PULSE  
According to BRS sources, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to appoint those who are familiar with issues native to the states so that they would be able to feel the pulse of the people and connect with them. The party supremo is also assessing the strengths and weaknesses of the leaders in the party and their ability to speak in Hindi fluently.

