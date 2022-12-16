Make Telangana a Maoist-free State, DGP tells officers; seeks help from locals

By Express News Service

MULUGU/KHAMMAM : Telangana police have been directed to step up efforts in ensuring the complete eradication of the Maoist menace in the State. During a review meeting with officers in agency areas on Thursday, Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy told them to take measures for effective policing in Maoist-infested areas along the Chhattisgarh border.

During his visit to Albaka police camp, which is situated in the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border area in Mulugu district, on Thursday, the police chief directed the officers to closely track the movement of Naxals. He said that Telangana state had been formed with a vision, and to work in that direction, the department needed to work to make it a Maoist-free state.

Mahender Reddy highlighted the importance of maintaining a strict vigil to control the extremist elements and instructed the officials to sensitise local residents against the Maoist ideology. The police chief also sought the cooperation of the local residents in their fight against the illegal armed groups.

The police chief also discussed the law and order situation and Naxal movement in the Agency areas with senior officers, including additional DGP Y Nagireddy, Mulugu SP Sangram Singh G Patil and Eturnagaram ASP Ashok Kumar. Speaking with the media, the DGP said that the police department was working in areas bordering Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, from where Maoists keep sneaking into the state, to foil the Maoists’ attempts to disturb peace.

“The State border from Adilabad to Kothagudem is under police surveillance. Our department is making sure that no Maoists enter the state. Our officers collaborate with the local people for better results in the agency areas,” he said.

Mahender Reddy visited Hemachandrapuram police headquarters, where he lauded the officers for keeping a close watch on Maoist activity and acting swiftly to avert any violent incidents. He stated that Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been appointed in many places, and they were keeping a close eye on suspected Naxalite movements. The DGP also appreciated Mulugu police officials for their hard work.

MULUGU/KHAMMAM : Telangana police have been directed to step up efforts in ensuring the complete eradication of the Maoist menace in the State. During a review meeting with officers in agency areas on Thursday, Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy told them to take measures for effective policing in Maoist-infested areas along the Chhattisgarh border. During his visit to Albaka police camp, which is situated in the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border area in Mulugu district, on Thursday, the police chief directed the officers to closely track the movement of Naxals. He said that Telangana state had been formed with a vision, and to work in that direction, the department needed to work to make it a Maoist-free state. Mahender Reddy highlighted the importance of maintaining a strict vigil to control the extremist elements and instructed the officials to sensitise local residents against the Maoist ideology. The police chief also sought the cooperation of the local residents in their fight against the illegal armed groups. The police chief also discussed the law and order situation and Naxal movement in the Agency areas with senior officers, including additional DGP Y Nagireddy, Mulugu SP Sangram Singh G Patil and Eturnagaram ASP Ashok Kumar. Speaking with the media, the DGP said that the police department was working in areas bordering Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, from where Maoists keep sneaking into the state, to foil the Maoists’ attempts to disturb peace. “The State border from Adilabad to Kothagudem is under police surveillance. Our department is making sure that no Maoists enter the state. Our officers collaborate with the local people for better results in the agency areas,” he said. Mahender Reddy visited Hemachandrapuram police headquarters, where he lauded the officers for keeping a close watch on Maoist activity and acting swiftly to avert any violent incidents. He stated that Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been appointed in many places, and they were keeping a close eye on suspected Naxalite movements. The DGP also appreciated Mulugu police officials for their hard work.