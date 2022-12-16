Telangana High Court issues notice to govt on Mallu Ravi’s plea

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday issued notices to the State government on a habeas corpus petition filed by former MP Mallu Ravi of Congress in connection with the police raid on the office of party’s poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu on Tuesday.

A division bench comprising Justice Abhishek Reddy and Justice Juvvadi Sridevi issued the notices to the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary (Home), DGP, Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Cyber Crimes, Circle Inspector, Cyber Crimes. Mujeeb Kumar, Special Government Pleader (SGP) for the State, came in court and informed that the suspected inmates were issued a 41 A CrPC notice and were discharged. There is no longer any merit in the habeas corpus petition, and the court should reject it.

Turning to Tera Rajinikath Reddy, the counsel for the petitioner, the court stated that the writ petition may be dismissed and that the victims may file individual compensation petitions if required.

Rajinikanth Reddy passionately contested the arguments of the special government pleader and stated that the police unjustly detained the three persons for 18 hours. The police had freed the detainees after the habeas corpus petition was moved.

After hearing the petitioner’s lawyer and the Special GP’s arguments in the writ petition, the court delayed the matter for four weeks to allow the State to file its counter on the alleged wrongful detention of the inmates.

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday issued notices to the State government on a habeas corpus petition filed by former MP Mallu Ravi of Congress in connection with the police raid on the office of party’s poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu on Tuesday. A division bench comprising Justice Abhishek Reddy and Justice Juvvadi Sridevi issued the notices to the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary (Home), DGP, Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Cyber Crimes, Circle Inspector, Cyber Crimes. Mujeeb Kumar, Special Government Pleader (SGP) for the State, came in court and informed that the suspected inmates were issued a 41 A CrPC notice and were discharged. There is no longer any merit in the habeas corpus petition, and the court should reject it. Turning to Tera Rajinikath Reddy, the counsel for the petitioner, the court stated that the writ petition may be dismissed and that the victims may file individual compensation petitions if required. Rajinikanth Reddy passionately contested the arguments of the special government pleader and stated that the police unjustly detained the three persons for 18 hours. The police had freed the detainees after the habeas corpus petition was moved. After hearing the petitioner’s lawyer and the Special GP’s arguments in the writ petition, the court delayed the matter for four weeks to allow the State to file its counter on the alleged wrongful detention of the inmates.