Time has come to say goodbye to KCR government, says JP Nadda

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR/ HYDERABAD : Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda launched a scathing attack against the State government by saying that the time to bid farewell to the government of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had arrived. He was speaking at a public meeting to mark the end of the fifth phase of the party State unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s Praja Sangrama Yatra at the SRR College Grounds here on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering of party workers and supporters, he alleged that KCR’s entire family was involved in rampant corruption and cheating the residents of the State. When Telangana was formed, the State had a budget surplus but owing to KCR’s rule, a rich State had turned into a poor one, he added.

Alleging that several Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders were encroaching upon the lands of the poor, he said the Dharani portal (the integrated land records management system by the government) is being used to cheat people in a big way. The entire KCR government is buried under corruption and anarchy reigns supreme, the BJP chief said.

The BJP national president arrived late to the meeting owing to reports of a technical glitch in the flight he was travelling in and obstruction of convoy by BRS workers.

‘Afraid of Owaisi, KCR didn’t observe Hyd Liberation Day’

Later, Nadda pointed out that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several initiatives and programmes have been carried out for people’s benefit. He also pointed out that a large sum of funds has been released for the development of national highways and under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Referring to the recent name change of the pink party, he ridiculed the move and said that after BRS fails on the national front, it would become VRS (Voluntary Retirement Scheme), hinting that the party leaders would quit. He also claimed that KCR was afraid of AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi due to which the CM didn’t observe September 17 as Telangana Liberation Day.

AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin

Owaisi calls on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar

Rao at the latter’s residence in New Delhi on

Thursday to invite the CM for his daughter’s wedding

“KCR is yet to fulfil many promises made during the campaign. People’s desires can only be fulfilled by a BJP government,” the BJP chief said, adding that residents are ready to move on from the pink party.

He also mentioned that initiatives such as the Praja Sangrama Yatra will continue across the State to instill confidence in people and hear their issues. Earlier, while addressing, Sanjay Kumar said that Karimnagar had the power to change the entire politics of the State and is soon emerging to be the turning point for Telangana. He also pointed out that the first public meeting of the pink party was also held on the same ground.

With a tear dropping from his eye, he mentioned that KCR wasn’t cooperating with the Centre in the implementation of several schemes and wasn’t releasing the matching funds for carrying out developmental works in the State. He termed the party as ‘Bandipotla Rastra Samithi’ (gang of robbers). “National BJP leaders are cooperating and asking us to go ahead for the (protection) of dharma and welfare of people,” he added.

Nizamabad MP Dharampuri Aravind, Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao, Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender also addressed the gathering and claimed that the State government was involved in shady deals for the Kaleshwaram project and making lives miserable for the tribal residents apart from MLC K Kavitha’s role in the Delhi liquor scam. A few BRS activists reportedly tried to obstruct the convoy of Nadda just before he reached the public meeting venue from the helipad in Karimnagar.

Around four to five persons raising slogans against the Centre tried to obstruct Nadda’s convoy when the police present there prevented them from doing so. While addressing the public meeting, Nadda mentioned the inconvenience and said the BRS tried to obstruct him from attending the meeting.

