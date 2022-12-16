Home States Telangana

Woman oustees seek package on par with men in Telangana

Female residents of villages near Gouravelli reservoir ask why rules are different for them

Published: 16th December 2022 04:35 AM

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET : A group of women from submerging villages under Gouravelli reservoir staged a dharna here with pesticide cans on Thursday demanding that the government should extend benefits under Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) package to them as well.

Alleging that the officials had removed the names of 141 women from the eligibility list as they were married, the group, including married and unmarried women, questioned why the authorities were enforcing different rules for young men and women.

Women from villages surrounding the Gouravelli reservoir stage a dharna with pesticide bottles on Thursday, seeking R&R packages on par with men.

Demanding that the project works should be taken up only after justice is delivered to them, the women threatened to die by suicide by consuming pesticide if the government does not pay heed to their demands.
They sought to know why the R&R package which was applicable to any young man who had attained the age of 18 in 2020, was not applicable to a woman who fulfils the same criteria. They said it was unfair for the authorities to give the benefits of R&R package to three youths from the same family but not for even one woman from a family.

The protesting women said that they decided to stage a dharna to seek attention of the authorities into the matter as their repeated visits to Husnabad RDO Office failed to yield any result.

