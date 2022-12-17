BE’s pneumococcal vaccine for kids gets DCGI approval

Home States Telangana

In a phase 3 infants trial BE’s PCV14 was non-inferior to all the common serotypes present in the comparator’s vaccine.

Published: 17th December 2022

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical and vaccine company Biological E. Limited (BE) announced that its 14-valent pediatric Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine, (Investigational Pneumococcal Polysaccharide Conjugate Vaccine PCV14) against S. pneumoniae infection received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for manufacture and commercialisation in the country.

PCV14 may be administered to infants at 6, 10 and 14 weeks of age in 3 doses. Streptococcus pneumoniae infection remains one of the leading causes of death among children under the age of five in India and in developing countries. BE’s PCV14 vaccine will help prevent invasive pneumococcal infection and save millions of lives worldwide.

BE’s PCV14 contains 14 serotypes (1, 3, 4, 5, 6B, 7F, 9V, 14, 18C, 19A, 19F, 22F, 23F and 33F). BE’s PCV14 contains the largest number of serotypes in India and offers expanded protection against two new serotypes 22F and 33F. These new serotypes have been reported recently to be causing infections. In a phase 3 infants trial BE’s PCV14 was non-inferior to all the common serotypes present in the comparator’s vaccine.

The primary immunogenicity objective of demonstrating non-inferiority with anti-PnCPS IgG antibody concentrations against each of the 12 common serotypes of BE-PCV14 vaccine in terms of subjects seroconverted and the ratio of geometric mean concentrations against corresponding serotypes in active comparator was met.

Mahima Datla, MD, Biological E. Limited, said, “BE’s PCV14 will contribute to the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. With this endorsement, our country has another essential pediatric vaccine. We will be working with regulators in other countries to make our vaccine available globally.”

