Class V girl in Telangana found dead a day after going missing

HYDERABAD: Mystery shrouds the death of a 10-year-old girl, Indu, whose body was found in a water body in Dammaiguda here on Friday. After the girl went missing on Thursday, her parents searched for her everywhere but made no progress. On Friday, her body was discovered floating in the water.

On Thursday morning, the girl’s father dropped her at her school and left. Indu, a student of Class V, then asked her friends to go with her to the nearby park but they did not as classes were about to start. Then the girl walked into the park and went missing.

Her parents, heartbroken after seeing their daughter’s body, demanded an in-depth investigation as they suspected foul play. The initial post-mortem report mentioned her lungs being full of water but found no injuries on her body. The police however are investigating all other angles including murder. For the time being, they registered a case of death occurring under suspicious circumstances.

Said Jawaharnagar Inspector of Police Chandrashekar: “We received a complaint on Dial 100 after she went missing. We constituted teams and put a dog squad on the search for the girl. We found her body in a water body in Dammaiguda on Friday .”

The police sent the body to Gandhi Hospital for a postmortem examination even as her parents and her relatives demanded to know the actual cause of her death. The police could not find anyone except the girl when they went through the CCTV footage. It captured her walking towards the water body. Her further movements are not known as the area to which she had moved had no CCTV camera coverage. The family members and the locals said that the area where the water body was located was not a safe place as youths usually gather there to smoke ganja.

Cong leaders stage protest, detained

Her parents expressed the doubt if there were any youths there at the time the girl went near the lake and harmed her. Though the police said they were probing all angles they were of the opinion that the girl may have fallen into the water body accidentally. Tension built up for some time at Gandhi Hospital when her parents and relatives argued with the police on the cause of her death and demanded an in-depth probe to get to the truth.

Meanwhile, Congress senior vice-president Mallu Ravi on Friday warned the Stategovernment that if it continued to detain Congress leaders with ‘no cause of action,’party workers are prepared to fill jails in the State in the coming days.He was responding to the police taking Mahila Congress president M Sunitha Rao into custody for trying to meet the family members of the 10-year-old girl.

On coming to know about the girl’s death, Sunitha Rao went to the Gandhi Hospital to meet her parents. Even before she could enter the hospital, the police stationed there took Sunitha Rao as well as other women activists into custody and shifted her to Bollarum police station.

Mallu Ravi said that Sunitha Rao initially tried to approach the DCP office to submit a representation on the girl’s death. When denied permission, she went to the hospital where she was arrested. Phones of the women activists were also snatched by the police, he said.Wondering whether it was a preventive arrest or kidnap by the police, Mallu Ravi wondered why the police needed to prevent her in the first place.

