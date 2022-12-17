ED sleuths quiz Liger distributor on funds

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The ED on Friday questioned film distributor and financier G Shobhan Babu in connection with allegations of money laundering regarding the movie ‘Liger’. It may be mentioned here that earlier, Shobhan Babu who was the distributor for the movie, had staged a dharna at the residence of the film’s director Puri Jagannadh following which the latter lodged a complaint with the police.

According to sources, the film distributor, as well as “Warangal Sreenu” lost huge money in the venture.

They said that ED sleuths questioned Shobhan Babu regarding the flow of money used to make the movie.

Earlier, Puri Jagannadh, producer Charmi Kaur and actor Vijay Deverakonda were also questioned by the ED over money laundering allegations.

HYDERABAD: The ED on Friday questioned film distributor and financier G Shobhan Babu in connection with allegations of money laundering regarding the movie ‘Liger’. It may be mentioned here that earlier, Shobhan Babu who was the distributor for the movie, had staged a dharna at the residence of the film’s director Puri Jagannadh following which the latter lodged a complaint with the police. According to sources, the film distributor, as well as “Warangal Sreenu” lost huge money in the venture. They said that ED sleuths questioned Shobhan Babu regarding the flow of money used to make the movie. Earlier, Puri Jagannadh, producer Charmi Kaur and actor Vijay Deverakonda were also questioned by the ED over money laundering allegations.