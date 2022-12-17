Home States Telangana

ED sleuths quiz Liger distributor on funds

Earlier, Puri Jagannadh, producer Charmi Kaur and actor Vijay Deverakonda were also questioned by the ED over money laundering allegations.

Published: 17th December 2022 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2022 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

A new look of  actor Vijay Deverakonda from his film 'Liger'. (Photo | Instagram)

A new look of  actor Vijay Deverakonda from his film 'Liger'. (Photo | Instagram)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The ED on Friday questioned film distributor and financier G Shobhan Babu in connection with allegations of money laundering regarding the movie ‘Liger’. It may be mentioned here that earlier, Shobhan Babu who was the distributor for the movie, had staged a dharna at the residence of the film’s director Puri Jagannadh following which the latter lodged a complaint with the police.

According to sources, the film distributor, as well as “Warangal Sreenu” lost huge money in the venture.
They said that ED sleuths questioned Shobhan Babu regarding the flow of money used to make the movie.
Earlier, Puri Jagannadh, producer Charmi Kaur and actor Vijay Deverakonda were also questioned by the ED over money laundering allegations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Division of assets: SC to hear Andhra Pradesh's plea in 2nd week of January
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
No SC benches to be available during winter vacation: CJI DY Chandrachud
Rajnath Singh with Army Chief General Manoj Pande, CDS General Anil Chauhan, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari pays tribute at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. (Photo | PTI)
1971 war was triumph of humanity over inhumanity: Rajnath Singh
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CUET 2023 to be held from May 21 to 31, NEET-UG May 7: NTA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp