Errabelli lauds judge for giving birth at govt hospital

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA : Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao has congratulated Armoor District Court Junior Civil Judge R Shalini for choosing the government maternity hospital, Hanamkonda, for delivering her baby.

The Minister along with Chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar visited the hospital on Friday and interacted with the women who were admitted to the hospital for delivery. He said it was heartening that more and more women were choosing government hospitals for deliveries as medicare is on par with those in private hospitals.

Vinay Bhaskar said that doctors are encouraging normal deliveries in all the government maternity hospitals.

HANAMKONDA : Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao has congratulated Armoor District Court Junior Civil Judge R Shalini for choosing the government maternity hospital, Hanamkonda, for delivering her baby. The Minister along with Chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar visited the hospital on Friday and interacted with the women who were admitted to the hospital for delivery. He said it was heartening that more and more women were choosing government hospitals for deliveries as medicare is on par with those in private hospitals. Vinay Bhaskar said that doctors are encouraging normal deliveries in all the government maternity hospitals.