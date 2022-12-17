Home States Telangana

Harish Rao picks holes in Nadda’s speech

Minister says BJP national president has accepted that the only way for saffron party to win is for BRS to take VRS

Published: 17th December 2022 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2022 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Scoffing at BJP president JP Nadda’s speech in Karimnagar on Thursday, State Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Friday said that the saffron party chief has admitted that the victory of the BJP at the Centre was possible only if the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) took VRS (Voluntary Retirement Scheme).

“For the sake of rhyme, Nadda connected VRS to BRS. However, he in fact admitted that the victory of BJP was possible at Centre only if the BRS took VRS,” Harish said at a press conference here.
The minister said that though the Union government was giving several awards to Health and other departments, Union Ministers and BJP leaders who have been visiting the State were levelling baseless allegations against the TRS government schemes and its performance.

Stating that Telangana was No. 1 in the country in own tax revenues, Harish said that there would be some delay in payment of salaries to the State government employees due to the economic restrictions imposed by the Union government in raising FRBM loans.

He said that Telangana was the only State which was paying highest salaries to its employees. The finance minister also said that he would release a white paper shortly comparing the salaries of government employees in Gujarat and Telangana.

Pointing out that the BRS government officially celebrated September 17 this year, Harish said that Nadda was not even aware of it and assured to celebrate the event “officially” in Telangana, if the BJP was voted to power. “Nadda read out the speech prepared by local leaders,” he alleged.

Harish also alleged that the Union government copied Telangana schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Mission Bhagiratha and others. “Telangana’s debts are within limit, but the Modi government is borrowing Rs 1 lakh crore every month. The Modi government borrowed ` 1 crore crores till date,” Harish alleged.Telangana stood in 23rd place among the 28 States in the country in FRBM loans, the finance minister said.

