Jaggu Swamy’s brother seeks anticipatory bail

Published: 17th December 2022 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2022 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

OCTOBER 9: Accused moves special NDPS court for bail.

By Express News Service

Justice C Sumalatha of the Telangana High Court on Friday issued notices to the State government and the SIT constituted to investigate the TRS MLAs poaching case, to file their response by December 23, 2022 on an anticipatory bail petition.

The petition was filed by KN Manilal, the estranged brother of Jaggu Swamy, one of the accused in the TRS MLAs poaching case.

In his affidavit, Manilal claimed that none of his nine brothers or other family members had ever seen Jaggu Swamy in the last 30 years, yet he was summoned and appeared before the SIT and responded to all of its inquiries.

He said that he believes that he has been unfairly linked to the case and  anticipates that he could be detained by the SIT.  Issuing the notices, the court posted the matter for further hearing on December 23, 2022.

