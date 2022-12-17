KCR visits BRS office in Delhi, returns to Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday visited the party office at SP Marg in New Delhi that was opened two days ago.

After reaching the office at 1.38 pm, Rao sat in his chamber and held discussions with MPs and leaders of farmers’ associations of various States.

Later, the BRS chief inspected the conference hall set up on the first and second floors of the office and the chambers allotted to other leaders. On the occasion, Rao offered several suggestions.

Later, KCR greeted and interacted with BRS leaders and workers who came to meet him. On the occasion, the entire office premises echoed with ‘Jai Bharat, Jai KCR’ and ‘Jai BRS’ slogans.

Later in the evening, he returned to Hyderabad. KCR had left for Delhi on Tuesday and inaugurated the party office on Wednesday.

