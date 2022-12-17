Home States Telangana

Kisan Congress: BRS leaders buying land in prohibited list

The Revenue officials are doing nothing to resolve the issues being faced by 25 lakh people who have been suffering because their lands have been included in the prohibited li

Published: 17th December 2022 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2022 05:10 AM   |  A+A-

Signature, office, pen, documents, registration

Image used for representational purpose only. (Pexels)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Kisan Congress national vice-president M Kodanda Reddy on Friday alleged that lands in the ‘prohibited list’ in Dharani portal’s records were being purchased by BRS leaders. He alleged that the BRS leaders are using their influence to remove the land from the prohibited list and thus become the owners.

Addressing the media at Gandhi Bhavan, Kodanda Reddy said that despite a delegation of Congress leaders representing Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to address the issues of Dharani portal a month ago, the State government was not showing any interest in resolving them.

He said that the CCLA officials had informed him that as per TM33 module, the Revenue department was at present only rectifying names that were incorrectly entered in Dharani.

The Revenue officials are doing nothing to resolve the issues being faced by 25 lakh people who have been suffering because their lands have been included in the prohibited list.

 It may be mentioned here that there have been many complaints by farmers that their properties have ‘vanished’ from the portal. This has led to political leaders of various parties criticising the government over Dharani.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Division of assets: SC to hear Andhra Pradesh's plea in 2nd week of January
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
No SC benches to be available during winter vacation: CJI DY Chandrachud
Rajnath Singh with Army Chief General Manoj Pande, CDS General Anil Chauhan, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari pays tribute at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. (Photo | PTI)
1971 war was triumph of humanity over inhumanity: Rajnath Singh
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CUET 2023 to be held from May 21 to 31, NEET-UG May 7: NTA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp