Kisan Congress: BRS leaders buying land in prohibited list

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Kisan Congress national vice-president M Kodanda Reddy on Friday alleged that lands in the ‘prohibited list’ in Dharani portal’s records were being purchased by BRS leaders. He alleged that the BRS leaders are using their influence to remove the land from the prohibited list and thus become the owners.

Addressing the media at Gandhi Bhavan, Kodanda Reddy said that despite a delegation of Congress leaders representing Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to address the issues of Dharani portal a month ago, the State government was not showing any interest in resolving them.

He said that the CCLA officials had informed him that as per TM33 module, the Revenue department was at present only rectifying names that were incorrectly entered in Dharani.

The Revenue officials are doing nothing to resolve the issues being faced by 25 lakh people who have been suffering because their lands have been included in the prohibited list.

It may be mentioned here that there have been many complaints by farmers that their properties have ‘vanished’ from the portal. This has led to political leaders of various parties criticising the government over Dharani.

