KTR raps move to cut windfall tax on crude oil

He sought to know why the Central government issued permission to export the crude oil bought from Russia, and not used within the country.

Published: 17th December 2022 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2022 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

A maze of crude oil pipes and valves is pictured during a tour by the Department of Energy at the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in Freeport, Texas. (Photo | Reuters)

Representational Image. (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  It and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday lashed out at the BJP-led Central government for reducing the windfall tax on crude oil instead of transferring the benefit to the common man by way of lowering the petrol and diesel prices. He accused the Narendra Modi government of being insensitive to the interests of common citizens while favouring a handful of corporate companies.

“The Central government did not reduce prices of petrol, but it brought down the taxes paid by corporate companies. This clearly shows that the corporate companies are the top priority for the central government,” said Rama Rao .

He said that Rs 35,000 crore was saved by importing crude oil from Russia at a discounted price and that only two to three companies benefited from it. Corporate companies refined the crude oil bought from Russia and exported the same to other countries, Rama Rao said. He sought to know why the Central government issued permission to export the crude oil bought from Russia, and not used within the country. “Ordinary Indian citizens did not benefit from it. Who is pocketing the profits of the company,” he questioned.

Finding fault with the Central government blaming states like Telangana for high petrol prices, Rama Rao pointed out that cess imposed by the Centre is the reason for the hike. He said `30 lakh crore was collected in the form of cess. He also said that Value Added Tax (VAT) had not increased in Telangana since 2014. Rama Rao said that the price of petrol can be reduced to Rs 70 per litre and diesel to `60 per litre if the Centre scraps cess.

