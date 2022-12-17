Nadda to BJP: Use apps to talk as phones can be tapped

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cautioning his party leaders that their phones could be tapped, BJP national president JP Nadda advised them to communicate using apps like Facetime and WhatsApp, which he felt were far more secure.During his visit to Hyderabad to attend the public meeting in Karimnagar on Thursday, Nadda said during an informal chat with a few State leaders that there were mobile phones like the iPhone that couldn’t be breached or tapped due to the high security features.

Nadda’s advice also figured in the BJP State office bearers’ meeting held at the party office on Friday, with BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay asking the participants to take it seriously. During the meeting, the BJP State unit prepared a packed schedule that would keep party leaders quite busy over the next couple of months. The party plans to intensify its campaign against the State government on one hand while strengthening the booth-level committees on the other.

It was decided to stage protests at all the district collectorates on December 27, to pressurise the State government to waive crop loans and to resolve the issues in the Dharani reveportal with regard to the lands placed in the ‘prohibited list.’

As part of activities designed to strengthen the organisation, the party will be holding an Assembly-level meeting with all polling booth committees in the State in the first week of January. This meeting will be virtually addressed by BJP national president JP Nadda.

The party has also decided to complete the appointments of Palak (chiefs) and Vistarak (full-timers) in each of the 119 Assembly constituencies. Conveners and joint-conveners have already been appointed for all the constituencies. The Palak will be a senior leader from the State who will be assigned a constituency other than hers/his, and these individuals will be working under the supervision of someone who is not local to Telangana.

Strengthening the party’s social media team and expanding its reach, a review of the five phases of ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ and ‘Parliament Prawas Yojna’ were discussed during the meeting presided by BJP State in-charge Tarun Chugh.

Later, BJP leader NVSS Prabhakar rejected the claim of TRS leaders that the Centre giving awards to Telangana was reflective of the development taking place in the State.

TOP STATE BJP LEADERS PARTICIPATE IN MEETING

Apart from Bandi Sanjay, party national vice-president DK Aruna, MLAs, district presidents, conveners, joint-conveners, and other senior leaders attended.

