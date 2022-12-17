No flaws in Poachgate FIR, State tells Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

The State government on Friday submitted a counter-affidavit in the Telangana High Court in response to a petition filed by Bhusarapu Srinivas, a Karimnagar-based lawyer, seeking an order to invalidate the GO that established the SIT to probe TRS MLAs poaching case and transfer the case to CBI.

The State, however, responded by refuting all of the allegations, describing them as blatant and baseless. J Sai Krishna, arguing for the State, stated that all of the allegations included in the affidavit produced in support of the Interlocutory Application (IA) in the case were unfounded and irrelevant for the purpose of adjudicating the matter.

Furthermore, any allegations that the FIR was filed in the late hours were unfounded and unsupported by any document, he said, adding that it was clear from the FIR that it was filed at 11.30 am on October 26, 2022, immediately after receiving a complaint from BRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy. As a result, a trap was set, and the ACP, Rajendranagar division, launched an inquiry, Sai Krishna told the court.

He said that the claim that the SIT disclosed information to the chief minister was likewise unfounded and clearly intended to mislead the court, as the SIT was formed on November 9, 2022, whereas the chief minister held a meeting on October 26, the day the crime was registered.

Sai Krishna pleaded that the YouTube links to the video coverage of the chief minister’s meeting should not be considered by the court on two grounds -- they were irrelevant for the purpose of adjudicating the matter, and no such electronic evidence can be relied on by a court without producing the certificate required by section 65-B of the IT Act.

In his argument, counsel for the petitioner stated that he would file a reply affidavit to the State’s counter filed in the IA during the course of the day. However, the court made it clear that no adjournments would be granted in light of the Supreme Court’s mandate to decide the matter in a month’s time, which was rapidly approaching.

